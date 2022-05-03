Suspect who led police on chase resulting in Deputy crash identified, arrested

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The driver of a vehicle who drove off following a high speed chase resulting in the crash of a Pender County Deputy last month has been identified and is now facing charges, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

24-year-old Drew Elena Wilkins of Jacksonville has been arrested and is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, resisting public officer, reckless driving, fail to heed light or siren, speeding and operate a vehicle with no insurance.

Wilkins is being held under a $6,000 secured bond.