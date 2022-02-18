Suspects wanted for Safe Way Food Mart armed robbery

1/5 Surveillance photos of Safe Way food mart armed robbery suspects (Photo: Wilmington Police Department) Surveillance photos of Safe Way food mart armed robbery suspects (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the two men who robbed a convenience store.

It happened Thursday around 6:45 a.m. at the Safe Way Food Mart at 3316 Wilshire Blvd.

Police have released two surveillance photos of the suspects, who they say were both armed and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man in the green jacket is described as a male in his early-to-mid 20s, 6′ tall, and approximately 140-150 lbs.

The man in the blue jacket is described as a male in his early 20s, 5’7″ tall, and 110-120 lbs.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

You can also use the Tip 411 app