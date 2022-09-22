Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

Banks Batton has been arrested on drug and weapon charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.

During the investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says multiple controlled purchases were completed from the residence.

184 grams (6.5 ounces) of crack cocaine was seized in the search. Detectives also located an illegal firearm that qualified as a weapon of mass destruction.

This residence and occupants have been the subject of numerous complaints, armed robberies, search warrant operations, controlled purchases, and vehicle pursuits, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

35-year-old Banks Raphel Batton was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked on the following charges:

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Batton received a secured bond of $1.5 million.