Tabor City man facing charges after allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop

Donald Zane Russ (Photo Courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Donald Zane Russ, 34, of Tabor City is facing a list of charges stemming from a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to take Russ into custody for outstanding warrants and for failure to follow orders when the assault happened.

The arrest warrant shows Russ was suspected of possessing heroin and marijuana and possessing a vehicle in which to use controlled substances. He was also accused of unlawfully taking a Glock 45 9mm handgun that did not belong to him.

According to the warrant, Russ attacked the deputy as he was attempting to take him into custody, causing cuts to the deputy’s right arm.

Russ was eventually taken into custody. According to the warrant, Russ had a small of amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

He is charged with Assault Physical Injury of Law Enforcement/Probation/Parole Officer, Resisting Public Officer, Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Attempted Common Law Robbery and drug possession charges.

He is being held in the Columbus County Jail under $200,000 bond.