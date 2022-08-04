Tabor City man given $1M bond after traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway (Courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Columbus County checking station leads to narcotics arrest (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On July 28, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. conducted a license checking station in the area of Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City.

A GMC Yukon, driven by Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway, approached the checking station.

Hemingway had a cold beer container in the cup holder.

While exiting the vehicle, Hemingway attempted to conceal a container.

Inside of the container, deputies discovered a digital scale, crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Also, inside the vehicle deputies discovered packaging material, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and cash.

All items were seized. Hemingway was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

He was processed and booked on the following charges:

2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance 2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

He received a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.