Tabor City Officer arrested for allegedly pulling down pants, spitting at Deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

Gary Lee Lewis has been arrested for allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway (Photo: Florence County Detention Center)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — An off-duty Tabor City Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly harassing several people, pulling down his pants and fighting at a campsite at the Florence Motor Speedway.

Gary Lee Lewis was given tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing and taken to the Florence County Detention Center, according to our affiliate WBTW.

A witness told deputies a man was being “belligerent” as people were entering the track and showing a badge and saying he was a “lieutenant.”

In a report, deputies also said they had to intervene after another man told him to “back away and leave people alone.” Deputies described the man as “heavily intoxicated.”

During an investigation, the report said a man told deputies that Lewis had approached him and some friends at their campsite and pulled down his pants and “tried to squat down and use the bathroom in front of his camper.”

Lewis has been suspended without pay, pending results of investigation.

Officials say Lewis has been an employee of Tabor City PD for 10 years.