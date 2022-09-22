Tabor Correctional Officers help woman suffering medical issue while babysitting 4-year-old grandchild

Two Tabor Correctional Officers came to the rescue of an elderly woman discovered along their route (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two Tabor Correctional Officers recently came to the rescue of an elderly woman they found in medical distress along their route.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Officers Melvin Alford and William Whitmarsh were returning to Tabor Correctional when they noticed a woman who appeared to be in the process of passing out.

When she collapsed, both officers went to her aid and called 911.

The officers quickly realized the woman was babysitting her 4-year-old grandchild, and remained at the home comforting the child until the family could arrive.

NC Department of Public Safety says this is another great example of their Correction Officers jumping in to help people in need.