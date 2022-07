TAKE A LOOK: Video shows huge shark spotted in the surf along Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — You never know what you’ll see when you head out to the beach.

This afternoon, a big shark was spotted in the surf in Oak Island.

According to Chloe Hunt, the shark was seen near the 54th W beach access.

Witnesses say there was at least one other smaller shark lurking around with it.