Take A Look: WWAY news team celebrates National Selfie Day

GMC CREW Donna Gregory, Matt Bennett & Ramel Carpenter

EVENING CREW Hannah Patrick, Lee Haywood & Jeff Rivenbark

Hannah Patrick & Sydney Bouchelle

Jake Eichstaedt

Peyton Furtado & Matthew Huddleston



Matthew Huddleston

Celeste Smith

Juliana Lane & Chris Ruffin

Marion Caldwell

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today is not only the start of summer, it’s also National Selfie Day!

Several members of the WWAY news team decided to get in on the fun, taking selfies in a variety of locations.

This year marks the 9th annual selfie day, which began on June 12, 2014 after DJ Rick McNeely from a radio station in Texas had the idea to encourage people to let out their creativity and enjoy taking a selfie to share with others on social media.

You can be as creative as you want when taking a selfie today, either snapping a quick photo or getting the perfect lighting and backdrop.

Common selfie poses include the duck face, silly, pet or mirror selfie.

You are encouraged to share your selfie on social media with the hashtag #NationalSelfieDay.