‘Teacher of the Month’ dedicates life to special needs students after high school internship

Susan Carr is presented with a $400 prize from Fulford Heating and Cooling and Hamilton Realty Group. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Susan Carr, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Acme Delco Elementary School, has been named WWAY’s Teacher of the Month for February.

Carr, who has been teaching at Acme Delco for three years, previously taught in Brunswick County. Her passion for teaching special needs children dates back to a high school internship, where she worked at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

Despite some day-to-day challenges, Carr says she never struggles to come to work.

“Every day is so full of love and happiness, and it’s the small things that matter,” Carr said. “You can have a bad day and walk into the class with those children, and you don’t walk out with a bad day.”

Acme-Delco Principal Kristie Leinthall admires the way Carr goes above and beyond for her students.

“We are very blessed to have her work with our students,” Leinthall said. “She is very adamant about them learning and growing, not only academically but also as a whole person, a whole child, and she loves to see them develop.”

The newest Teacher of the Month says her only source of frustration comes from a lack of resources. That’s where the $400 prize from Hamilton Realty Group and Fulford Heating and Cooling is sure to make a difference.

“I want to get some sensory items for my children. They strive on sensory, that helps them motivate and learn,” Carr said. “I want to add some color to the room, maybe with a new rug that’s bright and pretty for them.”

