‘Teacher of the Month’ eases kindergarten students into educational journey

Bradley Creek kindergarten teacher Amy Suit is named WWAY Teacher of the Month. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bradley Creek Elementary School teacher Amy Suit aims to make her kindergarten classroom a place where kids feel loved.

“This is the very beginning of their schooling and so we want to give them the best experience possible because it’s going to be a lifelong journey for them,” Suit said.

She says her passion for teaching comes from the heart.

“I love the kiddos!” Suit said. “I love watching them learn and grow and become more confident in themselves.”

After two years of dealing with pandemic-related restrictions, Suit says she’s excited things are back to normal for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Doing remote is very hard with honeys that need to be face to face with you,” she said. “So it’s super great being back and having us all be together.”

When a crew from WWAY came to surprise Ms. Suit as Teacher of the month, she said she couldn’t have been more shocked.

“I am very honored, thank you so much!” Suit said. “Very surprised, very honored.”

As Teacher of the Month, Suit received a $400 prize to spend on classroom supplies, thanks to a sponsorship by Hamilton Realty Group and Fulford Heating and Cooling.

You can nominate an educator for Teacher of the Month here.