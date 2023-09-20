‘Teacher of the Month’ helps breathe life into Friday night lights

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2023-2024 school year is officially underway, which means it’s time to bring back WWAY’s Teacher of the Month series.

The first honoree this fall is someone who brings music to life and makes Friday night football an unforgettable experience, even for those who may not be sports enthusiasts.

Jason Seip is celebrating his 20th year as the band director at West Brunswick High School. Before embarking on his teaching career, Mr. Seip served in the United States Army as a member of the 82nd Division Army Band, even deploying to Iraq in 2003.

“Music is all about discipline, especially with the marching band, so I use a lot of that discipline in my teaching,” Seip said.

While Seip’s influence extends to various aspects of music education, it truly shines on the football field, where he leads the school’s marching band. His leadership has contributed to the band’s numerous achievements and trophies.

“The feeling of getting out there and playing and creating an atmosphere of music is a cool feeling,” Seip said.

However, it’s his students who continue to inspire him year after year. Seip finds his passion reignited by their dedication and determination.

“That’s what I enjoy the most- seeing the improvement from day one till the end of the year,” he said.

Seip’s dedication to music education and his exceptional contributions to West Brunswick High School have earned him the title of WWAY Teacher of the Month. The award and $400 prize were presented on behalf of Fulford Heating and Cooling and Beach Bagels and Subs.

Additionally, fans of the West Brunswick High School marching band can catch them in action at the Brunswick County Schools Showcase of Bands, scheduled to take place at West Brunswick Stadium on October 18th at 7 PM. Tickets for this event are free.

If you know an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition, you can submit a nomination here.