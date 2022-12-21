‘Teacher of the Month’ inspires apprehensive students to excel

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Not all children enjoy going to class each day, but one Brunswick County elementary school teacher is trying to change that.

Kasey Bienkowski is a second grade teacher at Town Creek Elementary School. She’s only in her second year at the school, but she’s already making a big impact.

“I just love the school environment, the community is great, the kids are awesome, it just, it really is the best place to work,” Bienkowski said. “I love coming to work every day.”

Parents who nominated Ms. Bienkowski say their kids went from dreading school to not wanting to miss a single day after attending her class. The young teacher got emotional when reading the comments.

“You want to make an impact but you don’t how far that impact really goes, so seeing that just blows my mind,” Bienkowski said. “This is all I strive for, just to make an impact on my students every day and to see that people are seeing that means the world.”

As WWAY Teacher of the Month, Ms. Bienkowski was awarded $400 by Fulford Heating and Cooling and Hamilton Realty Group.

