Teachers can apply for ‘Bright Ideas’ education grants from BEMC

The electric cooperative is providing grants of up to $2,000 to bring creative learning projects to life and enhance education for local students.

(photo: BEMC)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Starting April 1st, teachers can apply for Bright Ideas education grants from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

The electric cooperative is providing grants of up to $2,000 to bring creative learning projects to life and enhance education for local students. Teachers can apply online at bemc.org/bright-ideas.

The final deadline to apply is September 15, but those who apply by August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card.

Last year, 26 teachers in Brunswick and Columbus counties received $34,372 in grants. Funding is available for K-12 classroom projects in all curriculum areas including art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team and must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.

“Our teachers contribute greatly to the success of future generations, and we’re glad to support the

important work they do in the classroom,” said Brookes Versaggi, Manager of Member Engagement and

Communications. “We’re committed to creating a brighter future for our communities, and encourage

all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to apply.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit bemc.org to find details on submission requirements. For

more information about the program and grant-writing tips, please visit ncbrightideas.com.