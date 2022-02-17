Teachers, school officials speak about teens killed in plane crash

CARTARET COUNTY, NC (WCTI) — Teachers are grieving the loss of the four East Carteret High School students killed in Sunday’s plane crash.

These students are showing the community once again they are “Carteret Strong” as they face the loss of four of their own, four students that left a mark on their school forever.

From the outside, East Carteret High School may not look any different.

“We will heal, but it’s never going to be like it was,” said teacher Jason Salter.

But on the inside, the students that walk the halls will never be the same, as together, they mourn the loss of Jacob, Kole, Daily and Noah.

“There’s a lot of hurt going around but I think these kids are going to hold on to the good memories,” said Salter.

A teacher and coach, Salter said you could always find the four teens together outdoors, either hunting or fishing.

The four teens and four adults were returning from a hunting trip when their small plane crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend.