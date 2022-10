Team of the week: Hoggard

Vikings erased a 14-point deficit against Laney to win on senior night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings are the week 10 team of the week for defeating county-rival Laney.

After trailing 14-0 to the Bucs, Hoggard scored 4 straight touchdowns, and it took some creativity and strong leadership from their 12 seniors to do it.