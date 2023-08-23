Team of the Week: Laney

Buccaneers forced 7 turnovers and scored 60 points in a revenge win from last season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Laney Buccaneers are the WWAY Team of the Week for week one of the high school football season. They got revenge for last year’s week one 21-14 loss to the D.H. Conley Vikings in emphatic fashion, winning 62-13 this past Friday.

Head Coach Luke Little says the Buccaneer coaching staff has been reminding the players of this loss the past few weeks, especially considering it is one of only two home losses the last two seasons.

“We felt like we were better than them last year,” said Little about the 2022 week one loss. “We didn’t show up to play and they embarrassed us on our home field.”

The tone was set on the very first play of the game. Junior linebacker Mason Wiseman, in what was voted the WWAY Play of the Week, crushed a ball carrier for a short gain. The defensive dominance resulted in seven Conley turnovers.

On offense, the Buccaneers manufactured 442 total yards 62 points, led by sophomore quarterback Kolbe Little tossing four touchdowns to four different receivers: Quin’sir Waddell, Hampton Roderick, Josh Quinn, and Jacob Pace. Senior running back Tyjhere Crudup rushed for two scores as well.