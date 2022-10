Team of the Week: West Columbus

Vikings ended a 28-year losing streak to rival South Columbus

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WWAY) – When the West Columbus Vikings played South Columbus last year, they led on the last play of the game. After a 30-yard touchdown by the Stallions on that final heave, their losing streak continued.

But after Friday’s 54-38 win, the streak is broken, and the Vikings are now 5-2.