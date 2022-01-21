Tearful Adele announces postponement of Las Vegas residency

Due to COVID related issues with her crew and “delays”, Adele issued a last minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency that was scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The star said that COVID has made it “impossible” for the show to move forward.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram, an apologetic Adele said her team “tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted.”

Adele’s series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was set to begin Friday and go through April 16.