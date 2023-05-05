Teen arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Ashley High School

Ashley High School (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Ashley High School on Thursday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old male turned himself in at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

He is being held under a secure custody order after being charged with Possession of a firearm on educational property, Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, Possession of a firearm by a minor, Possession of marijuana, Misdemeanor assault on a school employee, and Resist delay obstruct a government official.

