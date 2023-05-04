Weapon found on campus at Ashley High School, Veterans Park Campus placed under shelter-in-place

Ashley High School (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a weapon was found at Ashley High School.

Ashley, Murray Middle and Anderson Elementary were all placed in a shelter-in-place around 1:20 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms administrators found a gun on campus. The schools were then placed in a shelter-in-place while law enforcement responded and took the gun into custody.

New Hanover County Schools sent an email informing parents of the shelter-in-place and confirmed a weapon was found at Ashley High School.

The schools said the incident was promptly addressed by law enforcement.

“As the individual involved is under 18, certain details cannot be shared publicly in accordance with the law,” the email states. “Today’s dismissal will proceed as planned, but please expect delays due to an increased number of parents picking up their children. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”