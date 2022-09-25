Teen killed in Friday’s Wilmington shooting identified, four face murder charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Four people have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old shot Friday on Buckingham Ave., who has been identified as Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, according to Wilmington police.

WPD Criminal Investigation Division on Saturday arrested and charged 18-year-old Damon Stackhouse and 18-year-old Labron Damarieion Isai Pryor with the murder Tilghman-Deablo, both are being held in the New Hanover Detention Center without bond.

Pryor was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

Two 16-year-olds were also charged with murder, and are now being held in the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers found Tilghman-Deablo with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

This is the third shooting since Friday, the first shooting happened Friday morning just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St.

The second shooting happened a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, the same day, and the third on Saturday in the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m., that victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That case remains an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

According to WPD, reducing gun violence in the community is their top priority, and will continue to work tirelessly to make the community a safe place to live and work, and will charge all perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.

Wilmington police want to thank the community for helping the department provide information that led to the teenagers’ identification and arrest.