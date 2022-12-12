Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle.

Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.

He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in this long-distance journey.

“On average, I try to do about 20 to 30 miles a day. It only goes about 6 or 7 mph because it’s just the one wheel. It can be difficult to get a ton of distance,” said Seuter.

Seuter started the journey on September 8th from his home in Maine. His ultimate destination is the Florida Keys.

He has pedaled about 1500 miles up to this point, with 1000 more to go.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the East Coast Greenway, that will stretch from Maine to Key West once it is completed.

“I figured going down the coast on the East Coast Greenway would be a good way to look at the different types on infrastructure there is, and what options are out there for making biking safer for people,” said Seuter.

Sandy Crenshaw, an Oak Island local, came across Avery while visiting a friend in Virginia, and offered him a place to stay while he was traveling through the Cape Fear.

Without the generosity of strangers like Crenshaw, Seuter camps in various spots along the way. But this time, he had a good nights sleep with plenty to eat.

Avery wrapped up his stay at the Lazy Turtle in Oak Island, where the owners provided him with an all-you-can-eat meal before he got back on the road.

His next stop is in Myrtle Beach. If you run into him, be sure to sign his helmet.

To follow along with Avery’s journey, you can follow him on Instagram @avery_seuter, where you can also find the information to donate to his cause.