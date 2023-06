Temperatures, heat index expected to soar to dangerous levels into 4th of July

It's going to feel dangerously hot into the weekend (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weather is heating up across the Cape Fear.

Highs are expected to soar to the hottest levels of 2023 into the weekend.

Humidity values will also begin to increase, making it feel super muggy outside.

Heat index values could reach dangerous levels of 105+ degrees.

Stay inside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated.