Temporary restraining order issued in Columbus County nuisance case

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A temporary restraining order has been filed against the property owners and operators of a home on Dessie Road in Chadbourn that’s been the site of multiple homicides, drug violations and countless calls to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the NC Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser granted a temporary restraining order, the first step in a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Maria Bridges, Sean Frazier, and Keyandra Frazier, the property owner and operators of 545 Dessie Road.

According to the release, this order is the initial step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

“This location has been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” said Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene.

The terms of the temporary restraining order effectually close the property. The current four tenants are the only people allowed on the property until a superior court judge declares otherwise. According to the terms of the order, any other occupant would be guilty of criminal trespassing, and could be held in contempt of the order.

“My office has worked closely with the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team to target problem properties which serve as a magnet for criminal activity in Columbus County,” said District Attorney Jon David. “We have recently enjoyed success in the city of Whiteville and this latest move into the Chadbourn area is an extension of our efforts to eliminate hotspots which drive violent crime between those two communities. I want to thank ALE and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless efforts to give us overwhelming evidence to formulate a compelling complaint against the owners and operators of this property.”

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “Our goal is to reach a successful resolution to abate the nuisance and bring peace back to this community.”