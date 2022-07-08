Temporary road closures coming to parts of New Hanover & Bladen County next week

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — Road closures are scheduled in parts of New Hanover County and Bladen County beginning next week.

Beginning Sunday night, a traffic shift on Market Street in Wilmington is scheduled to take place so crews can install a stormwater pipe across the roadway, according to the NCDOT.

Between the Ogden Fire State and Brief Road, the two-way left turn lane will be closed to traffic and the southbound lanes will be shifted over one lane. This will allow crews to work on the outside southbound lane. The northbound lanes will be unaffected.



The contractor says they plan to make the change starting at 8:00 pm on July 10th and anticipate the change to remain in place for about two weeks.



NCDOT says commuters should be mindful of the change and slow down in the area.

Near Elizabethtown, the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will require lane closures next week to allow state transportation employees to safely inspect the bridge.

During the inspection, flaggers will control traffic, letting one direction at a time cross the two-lane bridge. The lane closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

As with the Wilmington closing, people should expect delays during the inspections and proceed cautiously navigating the lane closure.