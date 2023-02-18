Tesla to the Triad? Development company wants to bring car company to High Point

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — A Tesla dealership could be coming to the Triad.

Charlotte-based Woodhaven Development Group recently filed a rezoning request with the city of High Point. The city’s planning and zoning commission said the developers want to bring a ‘major automotive company’ to the site at 2620 North Main Street.

A source close to the company confirmed Friday that the company is Tesla. This would be the first Tesla dealership in the Triad to open.

