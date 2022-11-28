Thalian Association holding auditions for romantic comedy play

Auditions for a Wilmington play are being held next month (Photo: Thalian Hall)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Thalian Association Community Theatre is holding auditions for a romantic comedy play next month.

Auditions for ‘The Philadelphia Story’ will be held December 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Arts Center on 2nd Street.

Participants will be asked to read from a provided script and should arrive early enough to have their audition form filled out by 6:00 pm. All roles are available and actors of all races and ethnicities are welcome and encouraged to audition. If needed, callbacks will be December 13th.

The Philadelphia Story is a romantic comedy set in high society Philadelphia in the 1930s. Tracy Lord, an overly dramatic socialite, finds her wedding plans thrown into disarray by the arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist. The play premiered on Broadway in 1939 at the Shubert Theatre.

The production will be presented February 10th through February 19th at Thalian Hall.