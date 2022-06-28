Thalian Hall discovers 254-year-old piece of wood during recent renovations

(Photo: Thalian Hall)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Workers at Thalian Hall made quite the discovery during a recent renovation project.

A piece of wood was taken from the support beams in the roof of the building that is estimated to be at least 254 years old.

The block of wood was installed in 1855 during the construction of the building.

By counting the ring bands, workers think the wood itself was around 87 years old at the time of installation, making it 254 years old and predating the founding of the United States.