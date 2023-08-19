The 5th Quarter August 18, 2023
Week 1
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The first week of the 2023 football season has come and gone. We had every local team in action on Friday night.
Vote for the Play of the Week until Sunday by clicking here.
See all the gridiron highlights below!
CLEVELAND 28 – HOGGARD 20
NEW HANOVER 23 – J.H. ROSE 47
LANEY 60 – D.H. CONLEY 13
ASHLEY 20 – ATHENS DRIVE 26
TOPSAIL 20 – TERRY SANFORD 41
EAST BLADEN 19 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 59
SOUTH BRUNSWICK 38 – RICHLANDS 28
CAROLINA FOREST 49 – WEST BRUNSWICK 20
UNION 0 – WEST COLUMBUS 59
PENDER 88 – LEJUENE 34
ROCKY MOUNT PREP 0 – HEIDE TRASK 42