The 5th Quarter August 18, 2023

Week 1

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The first week of the 2023 football season has come and gone. We had every local team in action on Friday night.

Vote for the Play of the Week until Sunday by clicking here.

See all the gridiron highlights below!

CLEVELAND 28 – HOGGARD 20

NEW HANOVER 23 – J.H. ROSE 47

LANEY 60 – D.H. CONLEY 13

ASHLEY 20 – ATHENS DRIVE 26

TOPSAIL 20 – TERRY SANFORD 41

EAST BLADEN 19 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 59

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 38 – RICHLANDS 28

CAROLINA FOREST 49 – WEST BRUNSWICK 20

UNION 0 – WEST COLUMBUS 59

PENDER 88 – LEJUENE 34

ROCKY MOUNT PREP 0 – HEIDE TRASK 42