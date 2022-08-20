The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022

Week 1 is here!

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!

Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.

FINAL SCORES

LANEY 10 – CONLEY 17

NEW HANOVER 3 – NEW BERN 40

ASHLEY 21 – SOUTH GARNER 13

HOGGARD 42 – NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE 16

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 30 – RICHLANDS 10

WEST BRUNSWICK 27 – CAROLINA FOREST (SC) 56

HEIDE TRASK 8 – TOPSAIL 20

EAST BLADEN 7 WALLACE ROSE HILL 61