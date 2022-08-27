The 5th Quarter August 26, 2022
Week 2
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 2 is done, and even with a lot of Mideastern Conference teams on a bye, there was still plenty of great action on the gridiron.
The Game of the Week, Whiteville and West Brunwsick, did not quite make the show, but the highlights are still attached!
HOGGARD 18 – SCOTLAND 8
NEW HANOVER 37 – NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE 14
WEST BRUNSWICK 62 – WHITEVILLE 64
WEST BLADEN 9 – WEST COLUMBUS 53
EAST BLADEN 35 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 14
SOUTH BRUNSWICK 44 – MIDWAY 26
UNION 0 – PENDER 75
HEIDE TRASK 52 – HOBBTON 34