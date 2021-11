The 5th Quarter November 12, 2021

Round 2 of the playoffs is over, and we still have some area teams still alive! See how your boys did.

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Round 2 of the playoffs is over, and we still have some area teams still alive! See how your boys did.

SOUTH VIEW 0 HOGGARD 6

LANEY 20 CLEVELAND 62

NORTH BRUNSWICK 21 WESTOVER 40

WEST COLUMBUS 6 PENDER 54

JAMES KENAN 0 WHITEVILLE 56

WALLACE ROSE-HILL 56 WEST CRAVEN 21