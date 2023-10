The 5th Quarter October 13, 2023

Week 9

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 9 of the high school football season has come and gone.

Remember to vote for the Play of the Week at WWAYTV3.com/vote

NEW HANOVER 0 – LANEY 35

HOGGARD 45 – TOPSAIL 0

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 14 – ASHLEY 41

WEST BRUNSWICK 13 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 51

WHITEVILLE 56 – PENDER 6

HEIDE TRASK 59 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 36

WEST COLUMBUS 24 – EAST BLADEN 8

ST. PAULS 49 – WEST BLADEN 21