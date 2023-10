The 5th Quarter October 20, 2023

Week 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 10 has cone and gone. We have one week left in the regular season before playoffs begin.

We have a look at all games that happened both Thursday and Friday in our five counties.

NORTH BRUNSWICK 0 – LANEY 40

TOPSAIL 6 – ASHLEY 30

WEST BRUNSWICK 6 – NEW HANOVER 42

HOGGARD 56 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 0

EAST COLUMBUS 18 – HEIDE TRASK 26

EAST BLADEN 18 – WHITEVILLE 55

PENDER 24 – WEST COLUMBUS 47

FAIRMONT 26 – WEST BLADEN 14