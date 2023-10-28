The 5th Quarter October 27, 2023

Week 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season has concluded. With playoffs starting next week, it will be the last time all of our teams are in action.

See the finale below. We will have a playoff episode next Friday.

NEW HANOVER 7 – HOGGARD 44

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 42 – WEST BRUNSWICK 43

LANEY 26 – TOPSAIL 12

ASHLEY 14 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 34

WHITEVILLE 53 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 0

WEST COLUMBUS 55 – EAST COLUMBUS 0

HEIDE TRASK 58 – PENDER 28

WEST BLADEN 18 – RED SPRINGS 32