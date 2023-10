The 5th Quarter October 6, 2023

Week 8

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – October is here and we are knee deep in in conference play, with just one month remaining before playoffs.

See the full week 8 show below!

NORTH BRUNSWICK 21 – NEW HANOVER 30

LANEY 49 – WEST BRUNSWICK 7

TOPSAIL 40 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 34

ASHLEY 6 – HOGGARD 38

SOUTH COLUMBUS 6 – WEST COLUMBUS 54

EAST COLUMBUS 0 – WHITEVILLE 71

EAST BLADEN 28 – HEIDE TRASK 8

WEST BLADEN 24 – MIDWAY 51