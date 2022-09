The 5th Quarter September 16, 2022

Week 5

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The first conference games from the Mid Eastern Conference are in the books. See all the action below!

NORTH BRUNSWICK 17 — NEW HANOVER 37

TOPSAIL 36 — SOUTH BRUNSWICK 34

HOGGARD 49 — WEST BRUNSWICK 7

ASHLEY 21 — LANEY 56

WHITE OAK 20 — HEIDE TRASK 6

LEJUENE 14 — EAST COLUMBUS 55

WHITEVILLE 56 — GOLDSBORO 0

WEST COLUMBUS 33 — LAKEWOOD 22

EAST BLADEN 22 — MIDWAY 23

CLINTON 68 — WEST BLADEN 0

PENDER 53 — DIXON 6