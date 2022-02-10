The Associated Artists of Southport Spring Show opens Valentine’s Day

Artists are ready to celebrate warmer temperatures at Franklin Square Gallery

(courtesy: Franklin Square Art Gallery)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Associated Artists of Southport are busy creating work for the 2022 Spring Show kicking off February 14.

The show runs from February 14 thru march 12, 2022 at the Franklin Square Gallery in downtown Southport. There is a reception Friday, March 4, from 5 to 7 pm, where over $1,200 in prizes will be awarded.

The show will have 2D and 3D artwork from area artists and include a wide range of styles. Judging the 2D category is Peggy Vineyard, a noted abstract artist represented in local galleries as well as in Atlanta, Raleigh, and Houston. The 3 D judge is Julia Feld, a York, SC ceramic artist with representation in the US and abroad.

Show chairperson Kim Kirk says “The Associated Artists of Southport are very excited to present our Spring Art Show – what a better way, after this time of Covid, to show off this past years’ creativity. We receive artwork from throughout the region with an eclectic group of work for all to enjoy.”

For more information and online registration click here.