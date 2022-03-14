The Beaufort Music Festival is back and bringing national acts to Beaufort, NC this May!

Beaufort Music Festival is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by Beaufort Arts and Music,

(Photo: Pixabay)

The Beaufort Music Festival is back in full effect and showing up in a big way for its 32nd year!

The festival will host Grammy award winning band Old Crow Medicine Show, high-energy alternative rock band Big Something, brass-funk-rock band Empire Strikes Brass, indie folk band The 502s, rock reggae band Signal Fire and New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen, to name just a few.

Beaufort Music Festival (BMF) is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by Beaufort Arts and Music, Incorporated, a 501c3 non-profit organization that’s operated by a small group of people who have a great passion for music and the arts.

The two-day family friendly music festival is made up of 13 bands, a dedicated kids area equipped with art activities and games, and food trucks and vendors.

Situated on the waterfront of NC Maritime Museum’s Gallants Channel Annex, located at 293 W. Beaufort Road Ext. in Beaufort, NC!

The festival has elevated in many ways for 2022 by bringing in bigger acts and setting the stage for a larger audience. We are also proud to announce the festival will be powered by Sierra Nevada, one of America’s premiere craft breweries and seventh largest brewing company in the US. The environmentally conscience Sierra Nevada and Beaufort Music Festival have teamed up to create a deeper festival experience for attendees with a “Hazy Lounge” activation and Pale Ale Green Room experience for the talent.

The festival made the decision to remove all single use plastics from the event in 2019 and continues to follow that model in 2022. “We realize the mass creation of waste that can come from large events and festivals so we are doing our part to minimize the festival’s footprint in this, and many other ways” said festival president, Karen Gould.

“Marrying these festival efforts with Sierra Nevada’s above and beyond environmental record, the partnership just made

sense.”

The event will take place on May 20 & 21. For more details and tickets, click here!