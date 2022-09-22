‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opening Saturday at Cape Fear Museum

'The Bias Inside Us' is coming to the Cape Fear Museum this Saturday (Photo: Cape Fear Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit is set to open this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington.

The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit is called ‘The Bias Inside Us’.

The Museum says the exhibit is an exploration of the social science, psychology, and consequences of implicit bias.

It puts implicit bias under a microscope to examine the science behind it, including how it affects all of our lives in hidden ways and how you can retrain your brain.

The Cape Fear Museum is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays.