LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person

23 year-old Noah Douglas Jackson was last seen leaving his house on Kay Todd Rd in Leland, and then traveling by foot on HWY 17 on Thursday, February 9. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black jeans, and black shoes

He is 5’9″ and around 210 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Haywood at 910-368-3887 with the Leland Sheriff’s Department, or call 911.