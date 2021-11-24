‘The buck came charging’: Deer attacks family dog in NC backyard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Home surveillance footage caught a deer attacking a dog Monday in Charlotte.

The 3-year-old Golden Doodle, Finn, often sits at a fence in the backyard to watch deer grazing. The attack happened around 9:15 a.m., and it as all caught on video.

“The buck came charging through and hit him right here in this area somewhere,” homeowner Roger Hunter said. “He was hit again, pushed against the fence.”

Hunter said his wife was there and started to wave a towel to try and shoo the deer away.

“She managed to get down close enough to get the deer off Finn, and he took off that way,” Hunter said. “And Finn was injured pretty badly.”

Finn limped back to their house after the deer left. The dog was gored several times.

