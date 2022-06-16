The Children’s Museum of Wilmington announces Father’s Day free admission; annual Mud Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has several fun events planned for the next two weekends.

The museum is inviting children and the father figure/parental figure in their life to join them in honor of Father’s Day this Sunday, June 19th from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, when all father figures will be admitted at no cost. Tickets are still required for all other guests 12 months of age and above.

In addition, The Children’s Museum is excited for the messiest fun you can imagine at their annual Mud Day event.

Mud Day encourages families and children to connect with the earth, learn about our soil, inspect real worms, and discover the messy joy that comes with playing in the mud.

The special 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Tickets are available at: www.playwilmington.org/mud