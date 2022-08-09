The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month

Children's Museum of Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”.

On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities.

The museum says they will also be open to the public on this day to allow kids to enjoy the fun with their grandparents.

Young at Heart engages senior citizens, their families and their caregivers, the museum says.

For tickets, you can head to the museum’s website.

Admission for seniors is $5.