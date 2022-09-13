The Children’s Museum of Wilmington offering sensory-friendly experience

Children's Museum of Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has an experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

The Museum is offering the special program on select Sundays from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

The experience is designed for children with special sensory, developmental, or physical needs.

They can explore the Museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, adjusted exhibits, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, sound maps, and designated calming spaces.

Organizers say the experience began back in June, with the next scheduled sensory Sunday taking place on October 2nd.

