‘The Committee to Honor America’s Veterans’ donates $2K to BCC PAVE program

(Photo: CHAV)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – On March 9, members of the Committee to Honor America’s Veterans (CHAV) presented a $2,000.00 check to the Brunswick Community College Foundation (BCCF).

This will provide financial assistance to Veteran students through the PAVE program (Partnership for American Veteran Employment), located on the College’s campus.

PAVE provides funds to support hiring Brunswick Community College (BCC) Veteran students as part time employees.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Foundation was Misty-Star Vining, BCC Student Veteran Resource Assistant, who expressed her thanks and gratitude for CHAV’s dedication to Veterans attending BCC.

PAVE is a signature program at BCC designed to support institutional work study positions for qualifying Veterans. Student Veterans receive financial assistance and valuable work experience through employment opportunities at the College.

Any Veteran honorably discharged from the U.S. Military who is a Brunswick County resident interested in pursuing a degree, certificate or diploma as a full time student is encouraged to contact the BCC Foundation office at 910-755-8517 to learn more.