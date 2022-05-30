The Dance Cooperative presents Community Dance Day at the Cameron Art Museum

Photo: Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Dance Cooperative will present their annual Dorothy Nesbitt Community Dance Day in the Cameron Art Museum’s Reception Hall on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

Community Dance Day celebrates the great variety of dance genres available to study, perform and enjoy in the Wilmington and New Hanover County area.

Students from the Dance Cooperative as well as performers from the port city dance community will present dance and movement works and works-in-progress.

The event is organized each year by the Dance Cooperative, a 501(c)3 organization offering dance technique classes for teens, adults and children since 2001.

As part of the company’s mission, Dance Cooperative student performers incur no participation fees nor costume costs, nor are required to purchase tickets for their performances.

Scholarships are available to students of the studio to offset the cost of classes.