The future timeline of Project Grace after getting financial approval

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After getting financial approval earlier this week, the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County are getting ready for the next steps for Project Grace.

On Tuesday, October 10th, the loan for the project will be secured and then construction will begin.

Within the next few weeks, fencing will go up around the property, located on 3rd and Grace Street.

The building on the site will need to be safely gutted and cleaned out due to asbestos used in its construction.

County commissioner Dane Scalise said its great to see the project finally get over its last hurdle.

“I think it’s just really exciting because it has been 9 years and there’s been so many people that have touched this project and have worked really hard on this project,” Scalise said. “The community is really supportive of making this happening, making it happen and we can again, stop talking about it and start doing it.”

Scalise says the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 at the latest.