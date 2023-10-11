“The Golden Bachelor” grabs viewers attention while local couple shows its never too late to find love

Caroline and Greg Gianoplus speak and finding true love one again WWAY NEWS Caroline and Greg Gianoplus speak and finding true love one again WWAY NEWS

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — “The Golden Bachelor” has captured the attention of many viewers around the world with its story. A widowed man in his 70’s looking to find love once again.

Finding true love is no easy task in itself. Finding it twice is what Greg and Caroline Gianoplus did, after facing some tough times earlier in their lives. Greg, 60, and Caroline, 57, had been married before and both were widowed.

After a first date with the help of Caroline’s best friend, things went smoothly from the beginning according to Greg.

“We spent more and more time together and after dating for a significant amount of time, 6 months, we got married,” Greg and Caroline both laughed to each other.

Greg says one of the biggest things that attracted him to Caroline is her caring nature. Caroline says Greg’s natural leadership ability and strong character drew her in.

“We had so much in common, a faith that’s very strong and we enjoy being outdoors. We had a similar experience of both having lost a spouse as well,” Caroline said.

Now married for 10 years with seven children combined, the Gianoplus family is going strong. Both say they are not perfect, but hope their story can inspire others to never give up on love.

“I think my one thing that I would say is don’t lose hope. That god is there in the deepest, in the deepest valley. That when you have significant loss, if you lean into god, lean into family and friends, that he will be there with you,” said Caroline.